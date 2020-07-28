Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $16,288,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

