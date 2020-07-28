First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $33.98, approximately 1,109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

