Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.86, approximately 175 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Price Down 2.5%
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Price Down 2.5%
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Shares Down 0.8%
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Shares Down 0.8%
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Shares Up 0.4%
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Shares Up 0.4%
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report