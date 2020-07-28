Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.70, approximately 3,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79.

