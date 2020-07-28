Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.66, approximately 208,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 303,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%
