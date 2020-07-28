BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Trading Down 4%

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 311 ($3.83), approximately 30,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($3.99).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a GBX 3.99 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.92. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.