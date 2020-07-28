First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.30, approximately 4,443 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

