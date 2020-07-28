SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

