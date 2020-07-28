First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.86, approximately 102,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 222,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report