AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.