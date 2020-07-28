AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report