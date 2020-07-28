Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.66, approximately 1,039,862 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,388,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

