Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 1%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.66, approximately 1,039,862 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,388,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.