Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading Down 1.5%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.19 and last traded at $58.33, approximately 12,544 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 29,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68.

