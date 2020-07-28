Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91, approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

