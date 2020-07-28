Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.56, 98,648 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 150,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

