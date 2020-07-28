Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62, 24,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 99,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report