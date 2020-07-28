iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.13, approximately 1,164,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,986,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

