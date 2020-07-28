iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.13, approximately 1,164,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,986,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 4%
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading 1.3% Higher
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
SEI Investments Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Shares Up 0.4%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Shares Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report