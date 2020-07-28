Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

