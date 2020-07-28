Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading Up 2.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.96, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.