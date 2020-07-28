Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.66, approximately 4,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.