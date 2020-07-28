ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Down 6.7%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Shares of ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, 255,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 264,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

