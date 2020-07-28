Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $279.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,047 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Earnings History for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

