Berry Petroleum (BRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Berry Petroleum to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. On average, analysts expect Berry Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.04. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

