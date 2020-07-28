Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

