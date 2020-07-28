United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UPS opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

