Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.