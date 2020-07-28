Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EXR opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Earnings History for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arista Networks to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Arista Networks to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Distil Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Distil Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Berry Petroleum to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Berry Petroleum to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Assurant Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Assurant Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
United Parcel Service to Release Earnings on Thursday
United Parcel Service to Release Earnings on Thursday
Extra Space Storage to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Extra Space Storage to Release Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report