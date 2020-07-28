Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $82.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

