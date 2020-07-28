Capitala Finance (CPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

