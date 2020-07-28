Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

