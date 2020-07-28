iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.02 and last traded at $81.93, 101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

