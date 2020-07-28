iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.02, 16,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 17,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.8%
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.8%
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading 1.1% Higher
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading 1.1% Higher
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Shares Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report