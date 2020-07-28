iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.02, 16,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 17,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.