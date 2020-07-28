iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.63 and last traded at $133.64, approximately 608,875 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,515,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.