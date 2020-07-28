First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.20, 186,596 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 449,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.