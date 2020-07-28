iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.02, approximately 51,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 171,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.