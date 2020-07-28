First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

