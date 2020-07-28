First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, approximately 326 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.8%
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Up 0.8%
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading 1.1% Higher
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading 1.1% Higher
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Shares Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report