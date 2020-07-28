ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) versus Hydrophi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:HPTG) Head to Head Review

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $991.35 million 2.24 $67.66 million $2.43 26.58 Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ExlService and Hydrophi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25 Hydrophi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService presently has a consensus price target of $65.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrophi Technologies Group has a beta of -4.81, indicating that its share price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 7.55% 14.43% 7.97% Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ExlService beats Hydrophi Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hydrophi Technologies Group Company Profile

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc. develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine. It serves logistics, trucking, heavy equipment, marine, and agriculture markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

