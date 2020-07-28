Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.
Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
About Protective Insurance
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
