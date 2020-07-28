Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protective Insurance stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.05% of Protective Insurance worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

