Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 871.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 341,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,863 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.