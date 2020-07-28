Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.42.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.69%.
About Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.
