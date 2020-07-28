Hibbett Sports (HIBB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/24/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/21/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/10/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $25.00 to $30.00.
- 7/8/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/2/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $406.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
