Hibbett Sports (HIBB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $25.00 to $30.00.

7/8/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $406.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

