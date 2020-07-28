Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immunic (IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company's product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. "

6/17/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.17.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

