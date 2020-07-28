Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 804 ($9.89).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 803 ($9.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 7.99 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.50 ($10.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 810.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 713.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

