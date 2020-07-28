Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centrica to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.40 ($0.68).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 48.11 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.32 ($1.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.69.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

