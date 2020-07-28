Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.29 ($1.87).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 111 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

