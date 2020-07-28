Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $113.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $480.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $567.39 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $589.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,195,792. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mimecast by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mimecast by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mimecast by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $15,072,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.24. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

