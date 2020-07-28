Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of CSN opened at GBX 286 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.76. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 350.50 ($4.31).
Chesnara Company Profile
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.