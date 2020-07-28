Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 286 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.76. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 350.50 ($4.31).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

