FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 208 ($2.56).

Get Trifast alerts:

LON:TRI opened at GBX 114 ($1.40) on Tuesday. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $154.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.