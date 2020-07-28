Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,392 ($29.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($31.58) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($23.15) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,231 ($27.46).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,362 ($29.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,309.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.96. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.89 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,508 ($30.86). The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

