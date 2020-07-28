Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.60) to GBX 208 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.82 ($2.48).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.87. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.40 ($2.55). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

