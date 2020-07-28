Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Transcat, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of TRNS opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.